According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, it is feared that the Mavericks could face an extended injury absence for Lively (foot).

Lively missed Monday's game against Miami for right foot injury management, but he may be dealing with something more severe based on this report. Lively has appeared in just seven games thus far after offseason foot surgery, and the center can't seem to stay on the floor. Fantasy managers will need to sit tight until more clarity is known.