Lively finished Wednesday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 18 minutes.

The 10 boards were a season high, and the three rejections also tied his best effort of the campaign, albeit in only six games played. Knee trouble has limited Lively's availability in the early going, but he appears to be rounding into form, and despite averaging only 15.7 minutes in three games since returning to action, he's produced 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.