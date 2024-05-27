Lively (neck) is doubtful for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Lively sustained a neck sprain during Sunday's Game 3 and was unavailable down the stretch. He wasn't seen at Monday's practice session and will likely be sidelined Tuesday as the Mavericks attempt to advance to the NBA Finals. If Dallas wins Game 4 to complete the sweep, Lively would have over a week to rest before the NBA Finals begin June 6.