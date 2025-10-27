Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Thunder.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and it sounds like Lively is going to be held out. His injury is being described as a left knee contusion, so it sounds relatively minor. With Daniel Gafford (ankle) considered doubtful, the Mavericks could slide Anthony Davis to center and utilize some smaller lineup combos.
