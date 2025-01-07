Lively dropped 14 points (7-11 FG), grabbed 12 boards, blocked three shots and dished one assist in 33 minutes of play during Monday's 119-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

The sophomore big man recorded his sixth double-double of the season, and tied his second-highest marks for blocks and assists while he was at it. In the five games previous, Lively had averaged 7.2 points and 8.4 boards. He'll look to keep building on Monday's performance against the Lakers on Tuesday.