Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Lively (knee) will be limited to 15-to-18 minutes during Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Lively is making his first appearance since Oct. 26 after missing nine consecutive games with a sprained knee. Given Lively's lengthy layoff, he'll have his minutes kept in check and will likely be brought off the bench while Daniel Gafford draws the start at center.

