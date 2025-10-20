default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Mavericks exercised the fourth-year team option on Lively's contract Monday.

No surprise here, as the move keeps Lively under team control until through 2026-27. The 2023 first-rounder is projected to play a key role down low for Dallas moving forward, and Lively could dominate the center minutes early on this season if Daniel Gafford can't get past his ankle sprain.

More News