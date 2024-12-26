Share Video

Link copied!

Lively is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Suns due to a left hip contusion.

Lively is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 1 on Friday due to a hip injury. If the 20-year-old big man is unable to suit up against Phoenix, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are candidates to receive increased playing time.

More News