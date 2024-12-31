Lively (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Lively has missed three straight games due to a left hip contusion and was listed as questionable ahead of two of those three absences. If the youngster can't suit up, Daniel Gafford should continue to start at center.
