Lively (knee) notched four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double-overtime loss to the Clippers.

Cleared to play in his first game since Oct. 26 after completing his recovery from a sprained knee, Lively was under an 18-minute restriction Friday and wasn't able to help his team during either overtime period. However, he moved around well and made his mark on defense with a pair of counters, so his return can be viewed as a success. While Lively should eventually see his minutes ramp and may supplant Daniel Gafford as the team's starting center, expect the third-year big man to sit out at least one game of the Mavericks' upcoming back-to-back set Sunday versus the Trail Blazers and Monday versus the Timerwolves.