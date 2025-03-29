Lively (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Lively has been ramping up his activity and is in the final stages of his recovery from a right ankle injury that has kept him out of action since Jan. 14. He's not quite ready to return Saturday. Still, his next chance to play is Monday against the Nets.
