Lively (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Lively is slated to miss a fifth straight game and will be joined on the sidelines by Anthony Davis (calf) once again. That leaves Daniel Gafford as the Mavericks' starting center, with Dwight Powell as his primary backup. Lively's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Memphis, but at this point, he can be considered doubtful for that contest.