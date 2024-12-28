Share Video

Lively (hip) won't play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Lively will miss a second straight contest due to a left hip bruise. Daniel Gafford started and 29 minutes in place of Lively on Friday and should remain in the first unit Saturday. With P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall suspended, Dwight Powell and Markieff Morris could also expanded roles.

