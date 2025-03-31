Lively remains out for Monday's game against the Nets due to a right ankle stress fracture, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Although Lively won't play Monday, he's on the verge of rejoining the Mavericks' lineup after originally being listed as questionable to play following a multi-month absence. Head coach Jason Kidd says the 2023 first-rounder could play as soon as this week, per Afseth, with Lively's next chance to do so coming Wednesday against Atlanta. Dallas will get Daniel Gafford (knee) back against Brooklyn, and his return should put a dent in Kai Jones' fantasy appeal.