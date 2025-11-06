Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out through weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that Lively (knee) is doing on-court work and will hopefully be back by next week, Christian Clark of the Athletic reports.
Lively has already missed five straight games with a sprained right knee, and he'll miss at least two more due to the issue. Kidd's comments indicate he'll be sidelined for both legs of Dallas's back-to-back that begins Friday. After that, Lively's next chance to play will come Monday against Milwaukee.
