Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Position on depth chart in jeopardy

Lively (foot) faces increased competition for minutes heading into the 2026-27 campaign, especially with the Mavericks selecting Morez Johnson with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Lively hasn't lived up to expectations through his first three seasons in the NBA. Although the 22-year-old is a talented player, the real concern is his durability. After appearing in 55 games as a rookie, Lively played in 36 contests in his second year. However, things were worse in the 2025-26 campaign, with the 2023 No. 12 overall pick suiting up for only seven games before eventually undergoing season-ending foot surgery. Dallas has plenty of big bodies entering the season, though it's unknown how head coach Dusty May will divide the workload. One thing is clear; time is running out for Lively to prove he can stay healthy. In fact, it may already be too late. With that in mind, Johnson isn't a true center, but even if the former Wolverine plays the position in a limited capacity for the Mavericks in 2026-27, he might surpass Lively on the depth chart sooner rather than later.