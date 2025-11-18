default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lively (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

After getting a maintenance day for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lively is expected back in the rotation. He's likely to have heavy restrictions moving forward, as the center has had some serious trouble staying healthy. Moussa Cisse is expected to lose some steam with Daniel Gafford (ankle) also considered probable.

More News