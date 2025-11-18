Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Probable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
After getting a maintenance day for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Lively is expected back in the rotation. He's likely to have heavy restrictions moving forward, as the center has had some serious trouble staying healthy. Moussa Cisse is expected to lose some steam with Daniel Gafford (ankle) also considered probable.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Makes defensive impact in return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Facing minutes limit in return•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Cleared to return Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Remains questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again•