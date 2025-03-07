The Mavericks announced Friday that Lively (ankle) has progressed to individual court week after a recent re-evaluation, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lively remains without an official timetable, but he's going to be re-evaluated on a weekly basis which means fantasy managers can expect more updates on his progress in the near future. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (adductor) has been cleared for more dynamic court movements and Daniel Gafford (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.