Lively (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
The questionable tag is an upgrade for Lively after the center missed the past two games for Dallas. If Lively is able to return to action, it's likely that Daniel Gafford will make way back to the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Heads to locker room•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Blows up with double-double•