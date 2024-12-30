Lively (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

A left hip bruise has forced Lively to miss the Mavericks' last two games, but he could make his return Monday. If he remains out, Daniel Gafford would likely start at center while Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber would both be in line for more minutes off the bench.