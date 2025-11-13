Lively (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Lively has missed the past nine games for Dallas, but he'll be listed as questionable for the second time in a row, indicating that his return is on the horizon. If he remains sidelined, Moussa Cisse could remain heavily involved behind Daniel Gafford at the center spot, especially with Anthony Davis' (calf) status still in the air.