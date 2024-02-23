Lively will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Lively will replace Daniel Gafford in the first unit for Thursday's game, and it'll be interesting to see if this is something that lasts or just a matchup-based decision from head coach Jason Kidd. Joining Lively in the first unit will be Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Josh Green and P.J. Washington.