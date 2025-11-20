Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.
Lively took a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday, but he'll be back in action Wednesday night and the starter designation suggests his minutes limits have been lifted. Joining him in the first unit will be Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson, Max Christie and P.J. Washington.
