Tests on Lively's neck came back clean, but his availability for Tuesday's Game 4 against Minnesota remains unclear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The initial diagnosis for Lively was a sprained neck, and the center will continue to be evaluated Monday. More clarity is expected Monday evening, but for now, Lively should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 4.
