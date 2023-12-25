Lively (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Lively has missed the last four games due to a left ankle sprain which has his status for Monday's game in question. If he is unable to go, Dwight Powell will likely carry most of the load at center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't return Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Still out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: No return timetable•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Done for night with ankle sprain•