Lively underwent surgery Tuesday to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Charania reports that Lively is expected to be ready for training camp, though this is an unfortunate setback for him as it could mess up his offseason training regimen. Lively was limited to 36 regular-season games in 2024-25 in which he posted averages of 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 23.1 minutes. With Anthony Davis likely to play some center and Daniel Gafford fresh off a contract extension, there is quite a logjam in Dallas' frontcourt.