Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Unlikely for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lively (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks.
Lively is likely to miss an eighth straight game due to a right knee issue. Dallas' frontcourt will be something to monitor ahead of Monday's bout, as Anthony Davis (calf, questionable) and Daniel Gafford (ankle, questionable) are also dealing with injuries.
