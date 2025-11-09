default-cbs-image
Lively (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks.

Lively is likely to miss an eighth straight game due to a right knee issue. Dallas' frontcourt will be something to monitor ahead of Monday's bout, as Anthony Davis (calf, questionable) and Daniel Gafford (ankle, questionable) are also dealing with injuries.

