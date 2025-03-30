Lively (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.

His questionable tag is worth noting, as he had previously either been ruled out or listed as doubtful due to a right ankle injury that has kept him off the floor since Jan. 14. That indicates that he is in the final stages of his recovery from the injury, and when he does return he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction to allow him to get up to game speed.