Lively (hip) finished with eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal across 20 minutes Wednesday in the Mavericks' 110-99 loss to the Rockets.

Though he took back his usual spot in the starting five in his return from a three-game absence due to a left hip contusion, Lively ended up seeing lighter minutes than usual while Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd deployed a deep center rotation that included Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. Powell likely won't be featured in the rotation moving forward, while Kleber could be needed to play more minutes at power forward after P.J. Washington (knee) sat out the entire second half of Wednesday's contest. With that in mind, expect Lively's playing time to pick up as he becomes further removed from the hip injury, and despite getting more limited run than usual against the Rockets, the second-year big man was still able to come away with a solid all-around fantasy line.