Lively (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Lively will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left hip contusion, and his next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Rockets. Daniel Gafford should draw another start, though Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates for an uptick in playing time with P.J. Washington (suspension) and Naji Marshall (suspension) also sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Out again•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Won't play Friday vs. Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Iffy against Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Top rebounds in double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dereck Lively: Pulls down 13 rebounds•