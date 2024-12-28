Lively (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Lively is working through a left hip contusion, which is serious enough for him to be sidelined for Friday's Western Conference clash. Daniel Gafford will likely slide into the starting lineup due to Lively's injury and Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell should see increased playing time off the Mavericks' bench. Lively's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Portland.