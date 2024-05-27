Lively (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota on Sunday.

Lively sustained a neck sprain in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup after taking a knee to the back of the head, and he'll be unavailable down the stretch. Prior to his departure, he recorded six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists and a block in nine minutes. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's Game 4 remains to be seen.