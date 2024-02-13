Jones is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Washington, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Jones will give way to P.J. Washington in the starting lineup. Dallas is set to roll with Washington, Josh Green and Daniel Gafford as the starting frontcourt for the first time.
