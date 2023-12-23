Dennis provided 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 17 minutes during Friday's 122-96 loss to the Rockets.

Dennis has spent the vast majority of the season with the G League Texas Legends, but he got a chance to play for the Mavericks on Friday with the team missing a bevy of players, including both Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Kyrie Irving (heel). Dennis took full advantage of the opportunity, tallying a career-best point total (he had scored just four NBA points over two games coming in) and chipping in nice numbers on the boards and as a distributor as well. It needs to be noted that his work came mostly in garbage time, but there's also precedent for him being productive -- over 13 G League games this season, he's averaging 15.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over 35.3 minutes.