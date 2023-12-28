Dennis was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Dennis has played mainly for the G League's Texas Legends this season after joining the Mavericks on a two-way deal in October. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game over 13 appearances with the Legends, and he could rejoin the G League club if he clears waivers. Dennis has been limited to four appearances at the NBA level, but he impressed in a 17-minute cameo in a blowout loss to the Rockets on Dec. 22, scoring 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and adding five rebounds and four assists.