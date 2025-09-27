The Kings signed Dennis to a training camp contract Saturday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Dennis will likely suit up for the G League's Stockton Kings for a second straight season if unable to secure a spot on Sacramento's roster. He played in 47 games with Stockton during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.