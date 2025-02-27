Powell (hip) has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game against the Hornets

The big man was deemed as questionable due to a right hip strain, but he'll suit up and should see minutes with the second unit as a depth option in the frontcourt. Powell returned to the hardwood following a 16-game absence on Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, where he posted two points, five rebounds and one block in 16 minutes. Head coach Jason Kidd said Powell will be on a 10-12 minute restriction once again, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.