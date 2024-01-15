Powell will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to Dereck Lively (ankle) returning from a five-game absence, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

The veteran center started Dallas' past five games, averaging 5.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.6 minutes. But with Lively back, Powell will return to a bench role -- one not conducive to fantasy value.