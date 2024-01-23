Powell (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 119-110 loss to the Celtics.

With Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber recently returning from five- and 31-game absences respectively, Powell's minutes had already started to trend down last week, and the veteran center ended up being ousted from the rotation entirely Monday. Powell could still resurface in the rotation in certain matchups, but while the Mavericks have all of their key frontcourt contributors available, his path to consistent minutes is much more complicated.