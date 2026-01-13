Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Grabs 10 boards in spot start
Powell notched five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 113-105 win over the Nets.
Powell was elevated to the starting lineup due to the absences of Anthony Davis (finger) and Daniel Gafford (ankle). Powell ended up playing 35 minutes, his most in a game since Nov. 29 (another spot start). With Davis sidelined indefinitely and Gafford still questionable, Powell may be forced to start again Wednesday against Denver.
