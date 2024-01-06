Powell will join the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Portland, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Powell could potentially see one of his largest workloads of the season Friday. The Mavericks are missing Dereck Lively (ankle), Grant Williams (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (personal), so they have very little frontcourt depth to work with.
