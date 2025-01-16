Powell racked up one assist across four minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Powell logged fewer than 10 minutes for the seventh time in the past eight games, continuing his underwhelming season. At this point, he is basically the fourth-string center in the Mavericks rotation, playing behind Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford and Maxi Kleber.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Non-existent role continues•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited run in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scoreless again in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores nine in victory•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Returns to reserve role•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Sunday•