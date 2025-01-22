Powell (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Powell will miss a second straight game with a right hip strain Wednesday. If Dereck Lively (ankle) joins him on the shelf against Minnesota, Daniel Gafford should dominate the center minutes for the Mavericks while Maxi Kleber likely operates as Dallas' top backup big man off the bench.
