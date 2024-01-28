Powell (eye) is questionable to play Monday versus Orlando.
Powell is dealing with a scratched cornea in his left eye. He has missed four consecutive games due to the injury, although Dereck Lively and Maxi Kleber (toe) were developing a firm grasp on center minutes prior to Powell's affliction.
