Ntilikina will start Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
With eight players sidelined, the Mavericks will turn to Ntilikina to make his first start of the season. In the nine games that he's seen at least 15 minutes, he's averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
