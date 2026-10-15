Poulakidas produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one block over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason loss to New Orleans.

Poulakidas was in a groove from beyond the arc, knocking down a game-high four triples. The Yale product appeared in 13 regular-season games with Dallas last season, averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range in 19.5 minutes per contest. However, with Poulakidas signed to a two-way contract, he's likely to spend much of the regular season with the G League's Texas Legends.