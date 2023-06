Walker signed a one-year contract with the Mavericks on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Walker spent two seasons at Tulane before transferring to UAB for his final two years of college. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game with his new program and will attempt to compete for a role with the Mavericks after going undrafted Thursday.