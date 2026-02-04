The Wizards traded Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley, two first-round picks and three second-round picks to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Davis (finger), Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Dante Exum (knee), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being traded from Milwaukee to Washington ahead of last year's deadline, Middleton will now head to Dallas. The veteran forward is on an expiring $33.3 million contract and is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. He isn't guaranteed a starting role in Dallas but will provide a veteran presence for the team if he isn't bought out. In 34 regular-season outings with the Wizards this season, Middleton averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game.