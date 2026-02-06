Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Not ready to make Mavericks debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton (recently traded) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
The Mavericks' moves prior to Thursday's trade deadline still aren't official, therefore Middleton isn't yet cleared to make his Dallas debut. That could change during Saturday's meeting with San Antonio. With the team shorthanded Thursday, Max Christie, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson could each push for minutes near the 30s.
