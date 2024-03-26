Doncic is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to left Achilles soreness.

Doncic posted a triple-double Monday against the Jazz with 29 points, 13 assists, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in 41 minutes, but he's dealing with an Achilles issue ahead of the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable against Sacramento, Dante Exum will likely see an uptick in playing time.